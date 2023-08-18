‘Come On Over’: Here’s How to Get Tickets for Shania Twain’s Las Vegas Residency

Shania Twain’s ready for fans to come on over and pull up a seat at the Bakkt Theater for her third Las Vegas residency next year. Billed as Come on Over – The Las Vegas Residency – All The Hits, Twain’s 2024 run includes 24 shows from May through December. Tickets are now on sale, and it sounds like Twain’s fans can expect a set list of classics and new Queen of Me tracks alike.

“I am excited to be returning to Vegas for my third residency COME ON OVER, performing in Vegas is a huge honor and I love this theatre,” Twain said in a statement about the upcoming residency. “The audience can expect ALL THE HITS with a few fan favorites from the new album in there too. I am in a celebratory mood and there is nowhere better to party than VEGAS so I hope you all join me!”

Here’s where you can find tickets to Twain’s upcoming residency — and where you can score tickets to her current tour dates. Quick Answer: Ticketmaster, plus Vivid Seats and StubHub.

When Is Shania Twain’s Las Vegas Residency?

Following her current Queen of Me Tour, Twain will head to Vegas for her new residency starting in May 2024 at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Get Shania Twain Tickets on Vivid Seats

When Do Shania Twain Tickets Go on Sale?

For Shania Twain fans who want to see the superstar perform for a third round in Vegas, you can buy tickets on Ticketmaster starting Monday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. PST. You’ll want to make sure you have a Ticketmaster login to make the checkout process faster.

Where to Buy Shania Twain Tickets Online

Presale for Shania Twain: Come on Over – The Las Vegas Residency – All The Hits is happening right now, and public tickets go on sale on the 21st. Your best bet to get seats to one of the 24 shows at face value is going through Ticketmaster. But that's not the only place you can find Shania Twain tickets if they sell out.

If you don’t get lucky enough to buy Shania Twain residency tickets when they first go on sale on Ticketmaster, you can find available tickets on resale sites, including Vivid Seats. Tickets are also available for Twain’s other tour dates throughout the rest of 2023. Vivid Seats currently offers a $20 discount on orders of over $200 with our exclusive promo code RS2023 at checkout.

Another place you can try looking for discounted Shania Twain tickets is StubHub. Both current tour dates and Vegas residency tickets are currently on sale on the site, with prices ranging from $100 to over $400.

Shania Twain Las Vegas Residency Dates: 2024 Schedule

May 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

May 11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

May 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

May 17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

May 18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

May 23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

May 25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

May 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

Aug. 23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

Aug. 24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

Aug. 29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

Aug. 31 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

Sept. 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

Sept. 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

Sept. 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

Sept. 7 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

Nov. 29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

Nov. 30 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

Dec. 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

Dec. 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

Dec. 7 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

Dec. 11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

Dec. 13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

Dec. 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood