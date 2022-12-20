Shania Twain Feels a ‘Renewed Confidence’ Despite Health Setbacks

Shania Twain is looking forward to 2023 with positivity. In a new cover story for People, the beloved country star opened up about the ups and downs of her life, and also health issues since undergoing open-throat surgery in 2018.

“I may not be able to [sing] forever,” she told the magazine, referencing the outcome of her procedure to treat the effects of Lyme disease on her throat, “but right now I’m just enjoying where I am.”

In the sweet interview, Twain teased the release of her forthcoming sixth album Queen of Me, which is set to arrive on Feb. 3, and an upcoming world tour.

“It’s like a renaissance period for me. To be experiencing it as a relevant artist still, that’s rewarding,” Twain said. “I feel a renewed confidence. I don’t have anything to prove anymore, and I feel freedom in that.”

The project allowed the singer, who has long-hosted a Vegas residency, an “escape” from the pandemic.

“All these years later, I’m still here — almost in a bigger way,” she said. “And I’m embracing it.”

The new interview comes several weeks after Twain accepted the award for Music Icon at the People’s Choice Awards. There, she shared some sweet advice about being yourself.

“Embrace your individuality and your crazy ideas. Just be brave,” she said at the awards show. “Let’s remember, there is power in numbers. We are in this together, love is love, and when a door slams in your face, take a freaking run and leap at your door and kick it down! You won’t regret it.” Trending Dolly Parton Can’t Wait 22 Years to Dig Up the Time Capsule Song She Buried Underneath Dollywood RBD Are Officially Reuniting 15 Years After Their Farewell Tour Terry Hall, Lead Singer of the Specials, Dead at 63 Dave Grohl and Pink Blast Through ‘Get the Party Started' for ’Hanukkah Sessions'

She also recently spoke to Rolling Stone (and Rina Sawayama) about the new project and what it entails: “This new record is fun and celebrative, really on the other side of Now… I’m happy in my own skin. I’m celebrating that feeling, less apologetic for who I am and what I’ve become. This is me, and I like myself.”

“A lot of it was written during the pandemic. There’s nothing better for me than to not have enough to do, because the first thing I do is pick up my guitar and start songwriting,” she added. “Now I’ve got four albums’ worth. I’m not kidding.”