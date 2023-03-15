fbpixel
Shania Twain Covers Harry Styles’ ‘Falling’: ‘I Can Kind of Hear My Pain In It’

The country singer delivered a raw cover of Style's hit track for Spotify Singles on Wednesday
Shania Twain Covers Harry Styles' 'Falling'
Shania Twain and Harry Styles Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

Shania Twain released her Spotify Singles session on Wednesday, accompanied by a cover of Harry StylesFine Line song “Falling.”

“I just fell in love with ‘Falling,’” Twain said in a statement. “I love Harry Styles anyway and his version of the song really moved me and I wanted to try it on. It came out more emotional than I thought it would and I was very pleased — I can kind of hear my pain in it.”

The track features Twain’s vocals bolstered by a piano, making for a raw and moving cover as she sings, “What if I’m down? What if I’m out?/ What if I’m someone you won’t talk about?/ I’m falling again, I’m falling again, I’m falling.”

Last year, Styles performed two of Twain’s songs at Coachella, and welcomed the country singer on stage to deliver her Nineties hits “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “You’re Still the One” together.

Twain also released a new rendition of “Queen of Me” and a cover of Howlin Wolf’s “Spoonful” on Spotify’s singles. On Wednesday morning, the singer tweeted, “The studio is one of my favourite places to be and I got to spend a couple of days in @Spotify ‘s studios to record a live band version of Queen Of Me and two covers, @Harry_Styles ‘ Falling and Howlin Wolf’s Spoonful 🥰 Thank you for having me Spotify.”

