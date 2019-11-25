Watch Shania Twain Cover Drake, Play Celebratory Hits Medley at AMAs

Shania Twain blended covers of contemporary hits with her own classic tracks during the American Music Awards on Sunday, marking her first appearance on the show since 2003.

The country-pop superstar opened her show-closing segment with a stripped-down acoustic track that weaved together snippets of Post Malone’s “Rockstar,” Twenty One Pilots’ “Stressed Out,” Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off,” Drake’s “God’s Plan” and her own “You’re Still the One.” Then the performance exploded into big-budget theatrics (including a group of shirtless cowboy dancers and a glowing staircase) as she moved into her singles “Any Man of Mine,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”

On Friday, December 6th, Twain will return to the Las Vegas strip to launch her new “Let’s Go!” residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Twain previously set up shop in Las Vegas with her “Still the One” residency, which ran from 2012 to 2014 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

In 2017, Twain released her long-awaited album Now following a 15-year gap between full-length projects, during which time she was dealing with medical issues that affected her voice. Singles from Now included the buoyant “Life’s About to Get Good” and hopeful “Swingin’ With My Eyes Closed.”

“To me it was all about balance. I didn’t want the whole album to be misery,” she told Rolling Stone in 2017. “I didn’t want the whole album to be boppy. I wanted the album to be diverse and to give a good expanse of all of the things I’ve been experiencing over my life, really.”