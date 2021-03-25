Hear Shamir Rip Through Sharon Van Etten’s ‘Dsharpg’

Shamir is the latest artist to take on a song from Sharon Van Etten’s Epic in honor of the indie classic’s 10th anniversary.

Shamir’s cover of “Dsharpg” opens with thunderous guitar, his vocals tearing through the lines: “Everyone thinks I’m a liar/Wading on the edge of fire with you.”

“I was drawn to Shamir’s music by the immediate authenticity and originality of his voice and instrumentation choices,” Van Etten said in a statement. “It felt simultaneously throwback and very here and now. So many genres melting into one another, I couldn’t peg it and I loved every minute of the wild ride.”

“Not to mention that his vocal range is from another universe and his arrangements are dark and stormy,” she added. “Self-admittedly, I have a harder time keeping up with music today, but Shamir’s music stands out as truly original and a force to be reckoned with in his reimagining of a time where I grew up fondly, angsty, and dreaming…”

Shamir’s rendition of “Dsharpg” follows Lucinda Williams’ take on “Save Yourself,” Idles on “Peace Signs,” and Big Red Machine’s “A Crime.” The covers will be released on Epic Ten, out April 16th. The reissue is paired with a documentary on the making of the album and a concert featuring Van Etten and her band performing it in full.