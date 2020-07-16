Shamir Shares ‘I Wonder,’ Announces Self-Titled Album

Shamir has announced that he will release a self-titled album on October 2nd and has shared a second single from the record, following the quarantine-themed track “On My Own.”

The new song, “I Wonder,” comes with a visual inspired by love, climate change and the work of Keith Haring, according to a press release from the artist. It shows Shamir singing a front of a blank wall, with projections of two other Shamirs singing beside him.

The upcoming album Shamir will reimagine the sounds of Nineties rock and pop, with a set of tracks produced by Kyle Pulley (Hop Along, Diet Cig, Adult Mom, Kississippi). Shamir calls the self-titled LP his “most accessible album since 2015’s debut Ratchet.”

In March, Shamir surprise-released Cataclysm. Last year, he launched the label Accidental Popstar, although his upcoming album will be released independently. In June, he performed “On My Own” for the Rolling Stone series In My Room, in which artists play music from their homes in quarantine.

“I wrote ‘On My Own’ last summer after a breakup as a way to remind myself that while it sucked to lose someone I was getting used to, at least I’m an introvert,” he said. “But considering the pandemic, it’s also morphed into an accidental quarantine anthem, especially for the people who live alone like me.”