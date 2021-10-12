Shamir Celebrates ‘Radical Acceptance’ in ‘Gay Agenda’ Video

Shamir has released the video for his new song “Gay Agenda.” The track was recorded with producer Hollow Comet of the band Strange Ranger.

In the artful Jenny He-directed visual, Shamir dons horns as he sings over an industrial-pop groove and celebrates embracing who he is. On the empowering song, he sings “I got out and I’m living free” and confidently states “don’t underestimate the power I keep.”

“’Gay Agenda’ is a song about radical acceptance internally and externally,” Shamir said in a statement. “We are only leasing our lives, so we gotta make it our own.”

Shamir — who has two shows in October including one with Lucy Dacus on October 20th at Philadelphia at Union Transfer — will embark on a number of North American dates with Courtney Barnett next year beginning January 31st at the Orange Peel in Asheville, North Carolina.