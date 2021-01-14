Shamir Sips Wine in Front of a Fireplace in ‘Diet’ Video

Shamir has released a video for “Diet,” a track off his self-titled album released last fall.

Filmed in Shamir’s home state of Nevada around Lake Tahoe, the clip features the musician in a variety of scenes — standing in front of a snowy backdrop and holding a pink teddy bear, sitting at the dinner table in front of a steamy, roasted chicken, and elegantly sipping wine in front of a fireplace.

“And I just wanna see his insides/And the colors they could be/And maybe taste his blood/Because I always wanted to try it,” he sings over a guitar riff. “But I won’t let it become part of my diet.”

“‘Diet’ is a song I never thought I’d make a video for — it wasn’t a single, nor was it planned to be one, but it’s a song that instantly resonated with everyone when the album came out,” Shamir said in a statement. “The origin of the song is pretty dark, taking inspiration from the film My Friend Dahmer, but the deeper meaning of the song is less about the gore or even Jeffrey Dahmer and more about the battle we all have with our darker urges and/or neurosis that tend to appear during our adolescence/pubescent years and how that plays a part in developing our moral compass.”

On January 17th, Shamir will perform for Die Jim Crow Records’ livestream event, raising funds for previously incarcerated artist Simply, Noami. Last summer, he performed “Diet” for Rolling Stone‘s In My Room series. The new video follows clips for “On My Own,” “I Wonder,” and “Running.”

Shamir recently spoke with Rolling Stone about how he spent 2020, which involved listenig to Car Seat Headrest, binging Girlfriends, and baking flan.