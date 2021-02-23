 Shamir Lends 'Haunted Emo Shoegaze' to Billie Eilish's 'Ocean Eyes' - Rolling Stone
Shamir Lends ‘Haunted Emo Shoegaze’ to Billie Eilish’s ‘Ocean Eyes’

Philly musician released his self-titled LP last fall

Angie Martoccio

Shamir has finally released a cover of Billie Eilish’s “Ocean Eyes” after teasing the drop earlier this month.

True to his description, the cover has a “haunted emo shoegaze” feel, elevating Eilish’s lines to new heights across a thunderous drum-machine and spooky guitar.

Shamir kicked off this year by releasing a video for “Diet” from his self-titled album —  a song he admitted he hadn’t planned on releasing a video for.

“It wasn’t a single, nor was it planned to be one, but it’s a song that instantly resonated with everyone when the album came out,” he said in a previous statement. “The origin of the song is pretty dark, taking inspiration from the film My Friend Dahmer, but the deeper meaning of the song is less about the gore or even Jeffrey Dahmer and more about the battle we all have with our darker urges and/or neurosis that tend to appear during our adolescence/pubescent years and how that plays a part in developing our moral compass.”

Shamir detailed his 2020 last year to Rolling Stone; he baked flan, revisited Car Seat Headrest’s Teens of Denial, and cited Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as the biggest hero of the year.

