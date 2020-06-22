‘In My Room’ With Shamir

Shamir has returned to his pop roots and plans to release a new album this fall — in what he alludes to as his most accessible album since debut Ratchet. As he explained to Rolling Stone earlier this month: “I wrote ‘On My Own’ last summer after a breakup as a way to remind myself that while it sucked to lose someone I was getting used to, at least I’m an introvert. But considering the pandemic, it’s also morphed into an accidental quarantine anthem, especially for the people who live alone like me.”

Curled up in a cozy spot with his electric guitar in his Philadelphia home, the 25-year-old singer-songwriter performs his new single for our latest “In My Room” video concert series, as well as songs “Diet” and “Wind.”

In March, Shamir surprise-released Cataclysm. Last year, he launched the label Accidental Popstar, although his upcoming album will be released independently.

Shamir’s In My Room segment follows performances by Rufus Wainwright, the Indigo Girls, Haim, Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith, Phony Ppl, Sting, Joan Jett, Lucinda Williams, Waxahatchee, and others. To support musicians undergoing financial hardship, please consider giving to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund or MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund.

