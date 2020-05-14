 Shameik Moore in 'The First Time' Video Interview Series - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
‘The First Time’ With Shameik Moore

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse actor talks working with RZA, his favorite superhero

“My first album is about to drop soon,” actor and rapper Shameik Moore tells Rolling Stone in the latest installment of The First Time. “First times are continuing to happen. It’s a wonderful experience.”

In an at-home interview, Moore discusses his collaborations with producer duo Ayo n’ Keyz and his involvement with the film Cut Throat City, a heist film directed by Wu-Tang Clan member RZA that was scheduled for release this year, but is currently delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Moore portrayed another Wu-Tang rapper, Raekwon, in the web series Wu-Tang: An American Saga.) The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse actor later recalled getting challenged to a dance contest by a girl at his performing arts high school.

“‘We do a battle every last Friday of the month at the aquarium — you should come, you should battle,'” he remembered her saying. “My mom took me, and it’s a nightclub, you know what I mean?” Ultimately, Moore came in second place, beating out 10 other kids. “I just swore I wasn’t going to lose again.”

Moore also talked about Static Shock, his favorite comic book superhero – outside of Spider-Man, of course. “Especially with dreads, when I had my hair, I’m definitely Virgil Hawkins.”

Hip-Hop, Raekwon, RZA, Shameik Moore, The First Time, Wu-Tang Clan

