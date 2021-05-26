 Stevie Nicks, Run the Jewels, the Strokes Top Shaky Knees 2021 Lineup - Rolling Stone
Stevie Nicks, Run the Jewels, the Strokes to Headline Shaky Knees Festival

Three-day event in Atlanta will also boast Alice Cooper, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, and Modest Mouse

Jon Blistein

shaky knees lineup run the jewels stevie nicks the strokes

Amy Harris/Invision/AP; Robb Cohen/Invision/AP; Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Stevie Nicks, Run the Jewels, and the Strokes have been tapped to headline the 2021 Shaky Knees Festival, which will take place October 22nd through 24th at Central Park in Atlanta.

The three-day festival will also feature performances from St. Vincent, Mac DeMarco, Alice Cooper, Portugal. the Man, Modest Mouse, Phoebe Bridgers, Royal Blood, the Hives, Ty Segall and Freedom Band, Orville Peck, Idles, Living Colour, Arlo Parks, Dominic Fike, Jay Electronica, White Reaper, Cults, Cloud Nothings, and Bartees Strange.

Tickets for Shaky Knees will go on sale Wednesday, May 26th, at 1 p.m. ET via the festival’s website. General admission three-day and one-day tickets are available, as are several VIP and upgrade packages.

In a statement, Shaky Knees added that they will continue to follow local health and public safety guidelines regarding Covid-19. Ahead of the festival itself, attendees will receive regular updates regarding safety policies and entry procedures.

“We are really happy to be able to deliver Shaky Knees this October with a lineup that truly has something for everyone,” the festival’s founder, Tim Sweetwood, said in a statement. “We look forward to getting back into Central Park with our amazing Shaky family of fans and hear some incredible live music together.”

