Shakira Announces New Heartbreak Single ‘Acróstico’

The song arrives just days after the singer was honored as Woman of the Year at the Billboard Latin Women in Music event
Shakira attends the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on May 16, 2022 in New York City. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Shakira released a new single “Acróstico” on Thursday, a piano-backed love song reflecting on lost love and gratitude.

The singer-songwriter appeared to draw from her split from husband Gerard Piqué and past experiences for the song’s lyrics, and shared its lyric video on Instagram. “You taught me that love is not a scam/And that when it’s real it doesn’t end,” Shakira sings in Spanish.

Earlier this month, the Colombian pop star accepted the honor of Woman of the Year at the first Billboard Latin Women in Music event in Miami, Florida. “Shakira is the ultimate Woman In Music. Thanks to her, Latin women all over the world were empowered to write and perform deeply personal music,” Leila Cobo, Billboard’s chief content officer for Latin/Español, shared in a statement.

In March, Shakira’s “BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53” broke the record for the fastest Latin track to hit 100 million views on YouTube. The track also helped the artist break the record of Most Top 10 hits by a female artist on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs and Latin Airplay charts. Other accolades include taking the record for most Billboard charts topped by a Spanish-language song by a female artist and Most No. 1 hits on the Latin Airplay, Latin Pop Airplay, and Latin Digital Song Sales charts.

