Shakira Will Receive Video Vanguard Award at 2023 VMAs

Shakira is this year’s recipient of the MTV Video Music Award’s Video Vanguard Award. The honor recognizes the “profound impact” an artist or video director has made on the music video medium.

The singer will be the first South American artist to win this award. She follows in the footsteps of the Beatles, David Bowie, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Beyoncé and many more legendary artists. Last year’s recipient was Nicki Minaj.

Shakira is also set to perform at the 2023 VMAs, which will air live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on September 12th. She is up for four awards this year, including Artist of the Year. Her collaboration with Karol G, “TQG,” is up for two awards as well, including Best Latin and Best Collaboration. Trending Maybe It’s Time for Liam Neeson to Retire From the Action-Movie Game Streamy Awards 2023: The Complete Winners List Trump, Notorious Golf Cheat, Claims He Beat Phil Mickelson's Score at Bedminster Course Trump Lawyer Claims Team Is 'Not Concerned' About the 91 Charges Against Him

The Colombian icon’s first appearance at the VMAs was in 2002, when she performed her crossover hit “Objection (Tango).” She made history in 2005 with Alejandro Sanz when the pair put on the first Spanish-language performance in the show’s history thanks to their hit “La Tortura.” Her last appearance at the ceremony was in 2006, when she sang “Hips Don’t Lie” with Wyclef Jean.

This year, Taylor Swift, SZA, and Doja Cat are up for several nominations, while the ceremony will also feature a slew of first-time nominees, among them acts like Petras, Metro Boomin, Boygenius, Fletcher, Rema, Arya Starr, Burna Boy, and Davido.