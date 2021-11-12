Shakira Drops 20th Anniversary ‘Laundry Service’ Expanded Reissue

Shakira is marking the 20th anniversary of 2001’s first English language album, Laundry Service with an expanded edition dubbed Laundry Service: Washed and Dried, which arrived on Friday. A 12-inch vinyl edition of Laundry Service will be released Dec. 17 and is available for preorder.

The set includes four bonus tracks: the previously unreleased “Whenever, Wherever (Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Remix),” “Whenever, Wherever” (Sahara remix), “Underneath Your Clothes” (acoustic version) and “Objection (Tango)” (Afro-punk version).

To mark the occasion, on Friday the singer will roll out performances on YouTube from her 2001 set at Roseland Ballroom in New York, which she played on the eve before the album was originally released. The set included “Objection,” “Underneath Your Clothes,” “Ojos Así,” “Inevitable,” and “Whenever, Wherever.”

On Saturday, Shakira will host a listening party for Laundry Service: Washed and Dried on Saturday during Tim Burgess’ Twitter Listening Party.