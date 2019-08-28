Shakira Announces ‘El Dorado World Tour’ Concert Film

Shakira will bring her El Dorado World Tour from arenas to movie theaters with a concert film this fall. Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour will premiere internationally in a one-night event on November 13th, in more than 2000 theaters across 60 countries, with encore screenings in select locations, Trafalgar Releasing announced Wednesday.

The El Dorado World Tour, in support of Shakira’s Grammy-winning 2017 album of the same name, marked the first time the Colombian pop queen toured in the U.S. in seven years. After delaying the tour for several months due to a vocal cord hemorrhage, Shakira kicked off her 55-date run in Europe and the Middle East in the summer of 2018, before playing a show in her hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia, and moving onto the U.S. leg.

“This was one of the most memorable tours of my career,” Shakira said in a statement. “After I recovered my voice, my fans inspired me to get back onstage as they always do, and it’s pretty surreal to be reliving it with them now in over 60 countries in theaters throughout the world. I know they’ve been asking on my socials for this concert film and now it’s finally ready, so I hope it will be something to remember both for me and all those who have supported me throughout the years.”

Directed by Shakira and James Merryman, Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour was predominantly filmed at her show in Los Angeles in August 2018, and will also include behind-the-scenes clips and narration from Shakira herself.

Tickets for Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour on November 13th are now available at the film’s website.