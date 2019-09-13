Watch Shakira Overcome Injury in Inspiring Trailer for ‘El Dorado’ Concert Film

Shakira bounces back after a brutal vocal injury in the new trailer for her upcoming concert film, Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour, which will premiere in theaters as a one-night event on November 13th.

Shakira in Concert captures the Colombian pop singer’s tour in support of her 2017 album El Dorado, which, at the time, marked her first U.S. trek in seven years. The run, however, was delayed for several months after Shakira suffered a vocal cord hemorrhage, and the new 30-second trailer opens with shots that capture the singer’s difficult recovery. But the rest of the trailer is packed with shots teasing Shakira’s triumphant return as she bounds across the stage, plays guitar, beats the drums and belts hits like “Hips Don’t Lie” and “Whenever, Wherever.”

Shakira co-directed Shakira in Concert with James Merryman, and much of the movie was filmed at the pop star’s August 2018 concert in Los Angeles. The film will also feature behind-the-scenes clips and narration from Shakira.

Tickets for Shakira in concert are available on the film’s website. The movie will be screened in more than 2000 theaters across 60 countries, with encore screenings in select locations.