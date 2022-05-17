 Shakira Proves Her TikTok Dance Skills on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
Shakira Proves Her TikTok Dance Skills on ‘Fallon’

The Latin singer also discussed her recent single, “Te Felicito”

Shakira stopped by The Tonight Show to discuss her new gig as a judge on NBC series Dancing with Myself and took the opportunity to show off her TikTok dance skills. In a segment titled “Watch It Once TikTok Challenge,” Shakira proved she is the queen of rhythm.

In the clip, Shakira joined host Jimmy Fallon to replicate two popular TikTok dances: one choreographed to “Jiggle Jiggle” by Duke and Jones with Louis Theroux and one by Shakira herself.

The singer also discussed her recent single, “Te Felicito,” which dropped in April. She explained to Fallon that she doesn’t put out new music very often because her priority is to her kids, but added, “when I do it, I focus. I had to dedicate like three months to just prepare the video.”

“Te Felicito” sees Shakira teaming up with Latin music’s reigning showman Rauw Alejandro for a collaboration that blends electro-pop, funk guitars, and a thumping reggaeton beat. The video for the single, directed by Jaume de la Iguana and shot in Barcelona, follows Shakira as she brings a robot lover (who turns out to be Rauw) to life.

“Te Felicito” follows “Don’t Wait Up,” a track Shakira released last summer that also tinkered with futuristic electro-pop production. The Colombian superstar is currently working on her next studio album.

Dancing With Myself premieres on May 31 on NBC.

