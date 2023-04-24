The first-ever Billboard Latin Women in Music event will present one of the night’s biggest honors, Woman of the Year, to Shakira when the ceremony takes place on May 7 in Miami, Florida.

“Shakira is the ultimate Woman In Music. Thanks to her, Latin women all over the world were empowered to write and perform deeply personal music,” Leila Cobo, Billboard’s chief content officer for Latin/Español, shared in a statement. “She created a movement all on her own, and continues to be more relevant than ever today, with grace, a deep tradition of giving back, and enormous talent. She is the definition of a Woman In Music.”

Ronald Day, President of Entertainment and Content Strategy for Telemundo, added: “Shakira has been pivotal in shaping the vibrant and diverse landscape of Latin music and music in general throughout her career. Her passion, talent and creativity have broken barriers and empowered generations to embrace our identity through music, and we are incredibly proud to recognize her as Women of the Year in the industry.”

Earlier this year, Shakira’s “BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53” broke the record for the fastest Latin track to reach 100 million views on YouTube. The song also helped the singer break the record of Most Top 10 hits by a female artist on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs and Latin Airplay charts. Other accolades include swooping the record for most Billboard charts topped by a Spanish-language song by a female artist and Most No. 1 hits on the Latin Airplay, Latin Pop Airplay, and Latin Digital Song Sales charts.

The two-hour inaugural Billboard Latin Women in Music special will stream on Telemundo and Peacock. With Ivy Queen and Jacqueline Bracamontes as hosts, the ceremony will also honor Ana Gabriel with the Living Legend Award, Emilia with the Rising Star Award, Evaluna with the Tradition and Future Award, Goyo with the Agent of Change Award, and Thalía with the Global Powerhouse Award.