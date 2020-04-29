‘In My Room’ With Shaggy

In the latest installment of Rolling Stone’s In My Room IGTV series, Shaggy recruits — via video — recent collaborators Sting and the Last Bandoleros’ Jerry Fuentes to perform alongside him for the reggae singer’s three-song set.

Shaggy first perfectly syncs himself to Sting — his cohort on their 2018 Grammy-winning collaborative LP 44/876 — for an updated rendition of Shaggy’s 2000 “Angel of the Morning”-via-Steve Miller Band hit mashup “Angel,” with Sting providing the chorus previously sung by Dusty Springfield, Juice Newton, Merrilee Rush, and countless others.

“I’m telling everybody to stay inside. Make sure you stay quarantined,” Shaggy says midway through the song. “Stay corona-free.”

With Fuentes dialed in via his computer screen on acoustic guitar, Shaggy launches into his breakout 2000 hit “It Wasn’t Me” before concluding the mini-set with an acoustic cover of Eddy Grant’s “Electric Avenue.”

Shaggy also reminds fans that his new album, Hot Shot 2020, is out June 12th; the LP features a new rendition of “It Wasn’t Me” featuring Rayvon.

Shaggy’s session follows performances by Joan Jett, Fuerza Regida, Lauv, Waxahatchee, Lucinda Williams, James Bay, Lukas Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Steve Earle, Graham Nash, Yola, John Fogerty, Grace Potter, and more. To support musicians undergoing financial hardship, please consider giving to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund or MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund — to which TikTok pledged $2 million.