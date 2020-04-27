Shaggy Gets Caught Red-Handed Once More in Animated ‘It Wasn’t Me (Hot Shot 2020)’ Video

Shaggy has dropped a new animated lyric video for the updated version of his classic track, “It Wasn’t Me.”

Directed by Jay Will, the “It Wasn’t Me (Hot Shot 2020)” video offers a lively and fun retelling of the song’s infidelity narrative, from the moment the narrator gets caught red-handed to the remorseful realization that the advice he’d been receiving — deny, deny, deny — may not have actually been so sound.

“It Wasn’t Me (Hot Shot 2020)” will appear on Shaggy’s upcoming LP, Hot Shot 2020, which celebrates the 20th anniversary of his breakout 2000 LP, Hot Shot. Along with “It Wasn’t Me,” Hot Shot 2020 will boast new versions of other Shaggy hits like “Angel,” “Boombastic” and “Oh Carolina,” as well as previously unreleased songs.

“My initial thought for this project was to recreate the full Hot Shot album exactly how it was done, but then I decided I wanted to mix it up,” Shaggy said in a statement. “I lived that Hot Shot moment already and it was an amazing ride, but there is no need to re-live. I wanted to move forward and try new things, add some of my other hits like ‘Boombastic’ and ‘Oh Carolina’ and bring in different vibes while exploring some sounds we’d never used before.”

For Hot Shot 2020, Shaggy teamed with producers such as Martin Kierszenbaum, Dave Audé, Dwayne “iLL Wayno” Shippy and Shane Hoosong. Hot Shot 2020 will follow Shaggy’s 2019 solo album, Wah Gwaan?! as well as his 2018 collaboration with Sting, 44/876.