Shabba Ranks, Super Cat to Headline Caribbean Music Showcase Best of the Best

Jamaican dancehall greats Shabba Ranks and Super Cat will headline the 13th annual Best of the Best concert, taking place May 26th at Bayfront Park Amphitheater in Miami, Florida.

This year’s event specifically pays tribute to Nineties dancehall with a lineup that boasts artists like Frisco Kid, General Degree and General B. The bill will also feature other artists from the reggae and soca worlds such as Bushman, Round Head, Skinny Fabulous and Noah Powa.

Tickets for Best of the Best are on sale via the event’s website with early bird prices available through May 1st. General admission tickets start at $49, while two different VIP packages are also available.

“Every year we look to celebrate Caribbean music and this year is no different,” said co-promoter Steve “Jabba” Beckford in a statement. “We decided to carve out an era, which so many of us love and reminisce on all the time. This era was groundbreaking for dancehall and reggae music in many ways… We had some of our biggest artists in dancehall during the Nineties era [and] many of them still reign today. We decided to pay homage to Nineties dancehall, with some of the hitmakers of the time. Not to mention for the first time in America the Emperor Shabba Ranks and Don DaDa Super Cat will be sharing the same stage.”