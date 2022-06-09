 S.G. Goodman Talks Being a Queer Artist in Rural America - Rolling Stone
S.G. Goodman on Being a Queer Artist in Rural America

The singer-songwriter also performed tracks from her recent album, ‘Teeth Marks’

Kentucky-born singer-songwriter S.G. Goodman stopped by the Rolling Stone on Twitch daily show to talk about her new album, Teeth Marks, and the challenges of being a queer artist in rural America.

“No matter what I do in life, even though I thought I was doing something anyone could be proud of, they’re not going to be proud of anything I do because, well, I’m going to be doing it while I’m gay, you know?” Goodman told host Charlie Cooper.

She said that writing the track “Keeper of the Time” from Teeth Marks helped her come to accept that “there’s still going to be people who just can’t swallow who you are.”

Goodman has no malice toward her home state, saying “I mean, everything good happens when you’re back in Kentucky.”

Watch a condensed version of the interview:

Following the interview, Goodman took to the studio to perform a retro-tinged set, including the hit track “Space and Time,” as well as new recordings “You Were Someone I Loved,” “Teeth Marks,” “All My Love Is Coming Back to Me,” and of course, “Keeper of the Time.”

Watch the full performance:

 

To see full-length interviews and to participate in live Q&As, tune-in to Rolling Stone on Twitch weekdays from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. EDT. Follow us on Twitch to become part of the story in the chat, and subscribe for exclusive members-only bonuses. To continue the chat 24/7, join our Discord server.

In This Article: Pride 2022, Rolling Stone on Twitch, S.G. Goodman, Teeth Marks, twitch

