‘In My Room’ With S.G. Goodman

Kentucky singer-songwriter S.G. Goodman joins Rolling Stone on our latest installment of In My Room, where artists perform from their homes in quarantine. This week, we’re highlighting up-and-coming artists such as Goodman, a recent signee to Verve Forecast whose upcoming album, Old Time Feeling, was co-produced by My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James.

Goodman filmed herself inside her living room in Murray, Kentucky, where she had decorated her piano with votive candles. “I hope this finds you safe and well, and in the best spirits you can be,” she says by way of intro. She also encourages viewers to be in touch with their elected officials. “Now is not a time for complacency, and it would be a good reminder for them [of] who they’re representing, as they’re making decisions that are going to affect all of our lives.”

For her three songs, Goodman performs “Space and Time,” “Red Bird Morning,” and “Big Girl Now,” all featured on Old Time Feeling, to be released July 17th. With only an electric guitar and her clear-cut voice, it makes for an intimate, witchy set within the darkened living room. At the end, Goodman sends a shout-out to her band: “I miss you guys; it’ll be great when we can all stand in the same room together again and play our instruments.”

This In My Room segment follows performances by Hop Along’s Frances Quinlan, Sting, Joan Jett, Lucinda Williams, Waxahatchee, and others. To support musicians undergoing financial hardship, please consider giving to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund or MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund.

To support S.G. Goodman directly, visit her website.

For more performances, visit Rolling Stone’s Instagram page.