Sexyy Red Is Going Out of Town on ‘Hood Hottest Princess’ Headlining Tour
St. Louis rapper Sexyy Red is going out of town on her first headlining run. The Hood Hottest Princess tour will make stops in 20 cities throughout North America this fall as the 25-year-old continues to transform her viral rise from songs like “Pound Town” and “SkeeYee” into a more tangible display of her artistry.
Named after her June mixtape, the tour is scheduled to begin in Boston’s Paradise Rock Club on Oct. 16 and will conclude on Nov. 29 at the Fillmore in San Francisco. Sexyy Red will make stops in New York, Baltimore, Cincinnati, St. Louis, Nashville, Orlando, Charlotte, Houston, Phoenix, and more across the stretch of shows.
General sale for the Hood Hottest Princess tour begins Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
“I never let nobody knock me,” Red recently told Rolling Stone while taking in her musical journey so far. “I do what I do.”
Sexyy Red Hood Hottest Princess North American Tour Dates
Oct. 16 – Boston, MA @ The Paradise Rock Club*
Oct. 18 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
Oct. 19 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage*
Oct. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
Oct. 24 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
Oct. 26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
Oct. 30 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant*
Oct. 31 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
Nov. 1 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
Nov. 4 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl*
Nov. 5 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City*
Nov. 9 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham*
Nov. 10 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
Nov. 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
Nov. 15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
Nov. 20 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
Nov. 21 – Dallas, TX @ Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Nov. 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Nov. 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Nov. 29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore