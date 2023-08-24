Sexyy Red Is Going Out of Town on ‘Hood Hottest Princess’ Headlining Tour

St. Louis rapper Sexyy Red is going out of town on her first headlining run. The Hood Hottest Princess tour will make stops in 20 cities throughout North America this fall as the 25-year-old continues to transform her viral rise from songs like “Pound Town” and “SkeeYee” into a more tangible display of her artistry.

Named after her June mixtape, the tour is scheduled to begin in Boston’s Paradise Rock Club on Oct. 16 and will conclude on Nov. 29 at the Fillmore in San Francisco. Sexyy Red will make stops in New York, Baltimore, Cincinnati, St. Louis, Nashville, Orlando, Charlotte, Houston, Phoenix, and more across the stretch of shows.

General sale for the Hood Hottest Princess tour begins Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

"I never let nobody knock me," Red recently told Rolling Stone while taking in her musical journey so far. "I do what I do."

Sexyy Red Hood Hottest Princess North American Tour Dates

Oct. 16 – Boston, MA @ The Paradise Rock Club*

Oct. 18 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Oct. 19 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage*

Oct. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

Oct. 24 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

Oct. 26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

Oct. 30 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant*

Oct. 31 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Nov. 1 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

Nov. 4 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl*

Nov. 5 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City*

Nov. 9 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham*

Nov. 10 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

Nov. 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

Nov. 15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

Nov. 20 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Nov. 21 – Dallas, TX @ Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Nov. 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Nov. 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Nov. 29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore