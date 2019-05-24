×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1327: The Weed Issue
Read Next Everything You Need to Know About 'Deadwood: The Movie' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Sex Pistols Manager Malcolm McLaren’s Son Preps Documentary ‘Wake Up Punk’

Film focuses on Joe Corré’s public burning of $6 million worth of punk memorabilia in 2016

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Joe Corre burns his £5 million collection of punk memorabiliaJoe Corre burns his punk collection in protest at corporatisation, London, UK - 26 Nov 2016Joe Corre burns his £5 million collection of punk memorabilia in protest to declare 'punk is dead'. The burning took place on a barge on the Chelsea Embankment, with effigies of British politicians. On the 40th anniversary of the release of Sex Pistols' 'Anarchy in the UK', Joe Corre, the son of Malcom McLaren and Vivienne Westwood, burns his £5 million worth collection of punk memorabilia. He has been highly critical of how punk has been appropriated by the commercial sector and the state. According to Corre, "Punk has been castrated and neutered by the corporate sector and the state, hung, drawn and quartered." Vivienne Westwood also attended to highlight concerns on climate change and it's links to the financial elite.

Joe Corré, the son of Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren, has announced he is readying a documentary titled 'Wake Up Punk.'

Peter Macdiarmid/REX/Shutterstock

Joe Corré, the son of punk pioneer and Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren and designer Vivienne Westwood, has announced he is readying a documentary titled Wake Up Punk.

The film will focus on Corré’s bizarre 2016 celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Sex Pistols’ 1976 single “Anarchy in the U.K.,” which helped spawn the punk movement; to mark the occasion, Corré publicly burned an estimated $6 million worth of punk memorabilia, including a rare acetate copy of the single, Variety reports.

Nigel Askew will produce and direct Wake Up Punk which, according to the film’s Twitter, will premiere at the Sheffield Doc/Fest in June. The documentary will reportedly also posit that activism is the new punk and that the punk of the Seventies has “become a marketing exercise to sell you something you don’t need.”

Related

Joseph Corre; Vivienne Westwood; Malcolm McLaren
Malcolm McLaren's Son to Burn Punk Memorabilia Worth Millions
Sex Pistols Break Down 'Never Mind the Bollocks' Track by Track

Wake Up Punk‘s arrival follows news of an unauthorized biopic about the Sex Pistols titled Only Anarchists Are Pretty. Corré told Variety of the film, “No one has spoken to me, Malcolm’s only child, nor have they spoken to Vivienne Westwood, nor have they spoken to Malcolm’s elder brother, Stuart Edwards. Whatever they’re making will be based on fantasy and fabrication.”

John Lydon, the former Johnny Rotten, previously tweeted of the biopic, “You may have seen recent reports of a Sex Pistols biopic. For the avoidance of doubt this film would be unauthorised, unofficial, and not endorsed by Sex Pistols.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1327: The Weed Issue
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad