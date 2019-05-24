Sex Pistols Manager Malcolm McLaren’s Son Preps Documentary ‘Wake Up Punk’

Joe Corré, the son of punk pioneer and Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren and designer Vivienne Westwood, has announced he is readying a documentary titled Wake Up Punk.

The film will focus on Corré’s bizarre 2016 celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Sex Pistols’ 1976 single “Anarchy in the U.K.,” which helped spawn the punk movement; to mark the occasion, Corré publicly burned an estimated $6 million worth of punk memorabilia, including a rare acetate copy of the single, Variety reports.

Nigel Askew will produce and direct Wake Up Punk which, according to the film’s Twitter, will premiere at the Sheffield Doc/Fest in June. The documentary will reportedly also posit that activism is the new punk and that the punk of the Seventies has “become a marketing exercise to sell you something you don’t need.”

Wake Up Punk‘s arrival follows news of an unauthorized biopic about the Sex Pistols titled Only Anarchists Are Pretty. Corré told Variety of the film, “No one has spoken to me, Malcolm’s only child, nor have they spoken to Vivienne Westwood, nor have they spoken to Malcolm’s elder brother, Stuart Edwards. Whatever they’re making will be based on fantasy and fabrication.”

John Lydon, the former Johnny Rotten, previously tweeted of the biopic, “You may have seen recent reports of a Sex Pistols biopic. For the avoidance of doubt this film would be unauthorised, unofficial, and not endorsed by Sex Pistols.”