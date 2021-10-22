 Watch Seventeen's New 'Rock With You' Video - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Judge Dismisses Copyright Suit Against Nirvana Over Use of Dante's 'Inferno' Illustration
Home Music Music News

Seventeen Want to ‘Rock With You’ in New Video

Song appears on K-pop star’s ninth mini album Attacca that arrived at midnight on Thursday

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Seventeen are ready to “Rock With You” in the video for the new single. The song appears on the K-pop group’s ninth mini album, Attacca.

In the new clip, the group is seen performing on various stages indoors and outdoors. When they’re not rocking out on stage, they are reveling in the wonder of the world. They admire the skies in a telescope, play with fire, paint, ride motorcycles and more.

“I just want to love you,” they sing. On the bouncy chorus, they declare: “This time, I want to rock with you…Tonight I want to rock with you.”

Seventeen dropped  the seven-song Attacca at midnight on Thursday. It’s the group’s second EP of the year, following Your Choice, which arrived in June (in 2020, Seventeen followed the same schedule, dropping one EP in June, Heng:garæ, then another in October, Semicolon).

On Saturday, Seventeen will perform a special show that will stream on HYBE Labels’ official YouTube channel, which kicks off at 8 a.m. ET/9 p.m. KST.

In This Article: Seventeen

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.