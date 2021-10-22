Seventeen Want to ‘Rock With You’ in New Video

Seventeen are ready to “Rock With You” in the video for the new single. The song appears on the K-pop group’s ninth mini album, Attacca.

In the new clip, the group is seen performing on various stages indoors and outdoors. When they’re not rocking out on stage, they are reveling in the wonder of the world. They admire the skies in a telescope, play with fire, paint, ride motorcycles and more.

“I just want to love you,” they sing. On the bouncy chorus, they declare: “This time, I want to rock with you…Tonight I want to rock with you.”

Seventeen dropped the seven-song Attacca at midnight on Thursday. It’s the group’s second EP of the year, following Your Choice, which arrived in June (in 2020, Seventeen followed the same schedule, dropping one EP in June, Heng:garæ, then another in October, Semicolon).

On Saturday, Seventeen will perform a special show that will stream on HYBE Labels’ official YouTube channel, which kicks off at 8 a.m. ET/9 p.m. KST.