Seventeen Plot North American ‘[Be the Sun]’ Tour

Seventeen are hitting the road this summer in support of their fourth studio album, Face the Sun, which arrives on May 27. Their “[Be the Sun]” tour will go on sale June 3 at 3 p.m. local time, with Verified Fan presale tickets available beginning June 1.

The group — S.Coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu, Vernon, Woozi, Jeonghan, Joshua, DK, Seungkwan, Hoshi, Jun, The8, and Dino — kick off their shows with two dates in Seoul, South Korea at Gocheok Sky Dome June 25-26 before they embark on their North American tour in August. It opens in Vancouver at Rogers Arena on Aug. 10 and hits major cities on the West Coast before heading south with one Midwest date in Chicago and concluding on the East Coast on Sept. 6 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Last month, the group dropped their first English-language song, “Darl-ing” and announced new album Face the Sun.

“So far we’ve always been really sincere and honest with our music, but I think especially with this upcoming album, we’re very frank and showing our honest heart,” S.Coups told Rolling Stone about their new LP. Hoshi added that it’s going to be “hot and passionate.”

Seventeen 2022 North American Tour Dates

August 10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

August 12 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

August 14 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

August 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ KIA Forum

August 20 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

August 23 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

August 25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

August 28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

August 30 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

September 1 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

September 3 – Toronto ,ON @ Scotiabank Arena

September 6 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center