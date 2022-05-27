Seventeen Debuts ‘Hot’ Video to Celebrate Release of LP ‘Face the Sun’

Seventeen stans are getting well-fed as the K-pop superstars release their album Face the Sun Thursday. To celebrate the nine-track project, Seventeen also released the music video for the album’s lead single, “Hot.” It’s the group’s first LP since An Ode dropped in 2019.

In the video, the group navigates a post-apocalyptic desert landscape, wielding baseball bats and dodging everything from bullets to motorcycles. “No night, just day/The sun scorched red,” the group sings. “Like the world’s in monochrome, like it’s become one tone/Deep overwhelming breaths and superheated rhythm vibe/Wager my road on the sun of fate.”

Earlier this week, the group — comprised of S.Coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu, and Vernon of the hip-hop team; Woozi, Jeonghan, Joshua, DK, and Seungkwan of the vocal team; and Hoshi, Jun, The8, and Dino of the performance team — dropped two teasers for the “Hot” music video which showed the musicians in a desert-like setting playing with skeletons, riding funky cars, and posing in futuristic warehouses.

The second, shorter teaser featured the group showcasing their signature dance moves along to the catchy track.

The album was co-written by vocal leader Woozi and includes tracks such as “Don Quixote,” “March,” Domino,” and “If You Leave Me.” In April, Seventeen released their first all-English single, “Darl+ing.”

“In every language we sing in, we try to show Seventeen as we are,” leader S.Coups told Rolling Stone. “And I know that people whose native language is not Korean have to work hard to understand our message. So when we record we want to try as hard as they do when they listen to our music so we can share that together.”

In 2020, Seventeen released Heng:garæ, Semicolon, and a Japanese project 24H, while last year saw the arrival of Your Choice and Attacca.