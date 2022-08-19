Seventeen Brings the Heat With ‘Hot’ on ‘Kimmel’

K-pop boy band Seventeen charmed the Jimmy Kimmel Live! audience Thursday with an action-packed performance of their multi-lingual single, “Hot.”

The group — comprised of members S.Coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu, Vernon, Woozi, Jeonghan, Joshua, DK, Seungkwan, Hoshi, Jun, The8, and Dino — released the track on its latest full-length album, Face the Sun, released in late May. Co-written by Woozi, the catchy track allows Seventeen’s multiple subunits (which focus on vocals, hip-hop, and performance) ample room to showcase the group’s individual talents — something the boy band used to its benefit during the appearance on the late-night show, where they made full use of the stage to execute complex choreography.

Seventeen hit a major milestone when it released its first English-language single “Darl+ing” in April, which was self-produced by Woozi, who also cowrote the lyrics in collaboration with Bumzu and Hwang Hyun from K-pop production powerhouse Monotree. Seventeen described the song as a way to connect more deeply with its fanbase.

“It’s like a gift to our Carats,” explained Joshua, referring to the group’s fandom, in an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this year. “Because all our international fans, even though they may not understand Korean, love us for who we are and love our music so much, so we just wanted to make a song they can easily listen to and understand.”

Seventeen is currently touring the U.S. in support of Face the Sun, with dates scheduled through the rest of the summer. The tour wraps September 6 in Newark, New Jersey.