K-Pop Superstars Seventeen Reveal Tracklist for Mini-Album ‘Attacca’

K-pop superstars Seventeen have detailed their upcoming mini-album Attacca, which arrives next Friday, October 22nd.

In addition to lead single “Rock With You,” the seven-track collection contains “To You,” “Crush,” “PANG! (Performance unit),” “Imperfect love (Vocal unit),” “I Can’t Run Away” (Hip-hop unit),” and the digital-only “2 MINUS 1,” which also marks the group’s first English-language song.

“2 MINUS 1” was co-written and performed by Seventeen’s Joshua and Vernon, with contributions from the collective’s Woozi. Seventeen will preview the mini-album on October 19th with a medley of Attacca’s tracks.

Seventeen appeared on Rolling Stone earlier this year for our In My Room series, with each member of the 13-member band showcasing their vocal talents in Seventeen’s three separate units — Vocal Unit, Hip-Hop Unit, Performance Unit. The five-member Vocal Unit also sang an updated version of their 2017 song “Pinwheel.”

Seventeen spoke to Rolling Stone in January about their unique identity as a K-pop group, including each member’s heavy involvement in the songwriting and production process.

“Whenever we talk about music, all the members candidly share their opinions and proactively keep the conversation going,” band member Vernon said. “Once we start talking, we can go on for hours, and in that moment, we’re genuinely happy. To me personally, and to the team as a whole, this is a precious and meaningful process. We want to continue improving and working hard in the future as well.”