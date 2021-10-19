Seventeen Tease New EP ‘Attacca’ With Inventive Highlight Reel Medley

K-pop stars Seventeen teased their new EP, Attacca, with a highlight reel medley featuring a snippet of every song on the seven-track project.

The clip opens as “Play” is pressed on a tape recorder, launching a medley/montage where the members of Seventeen perform snippets of each track in different settings: “Rock With You” gets a warehouse vibe with a city skyline background (plus some Marshall stacks for good measure), the soulful “Pang!” is set in a bubble-filled laboratory, while the swooning “Imperfect Love” gets the campfire treatment, complete with sparklers. The clip closes with Seventeen performing a bit of their first full English language track, “2 Minus 1.”

Attacca is set to arrive Friday, October 22nd. The EP marks the group’s second of the year, following Your Choice, which arrived in June (in 2020, Seventeen followed the same schedule, dropping one EP in June, Heng:garæ, then another in October, Semicolon).

Following the release of Attacca, Seventeen will perform a special show that will stream on HYBE Labels’ official YouTube channel on October 23rd, starting at 8 a.m. ET/9 p.m. KST.