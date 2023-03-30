Seventeen Sets April Comeback With ‘FML’ Mini-Album Announcement

K-pop supergroup Seventeen are only a few weeks away from their awaited comeback with FML, their tenth mini-album set for release on April 24. The project follows the release of their fourth studio album, Face the Sun, last May, with a reissue that followed in July.

The 13-member group – made up of S.Coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu, Vernon, Woozi, Jeonghan, Joshua, DK, Seungkwan, Hoshi, Jun, The 8, and Dino – first teased their musical return at a Carat Land event in Seoul. “Some day in April, we will be back with a great album,” S.Coups told the audience. “We will be back to make your April great.”

The shared excitement about the mini-album between the group and their fans aids in their approach to the title FML, which in this instance likely doesn’t actually stand for “Fuck My Life.”

Seventeen fans, known as CARATs, have speculated that it could mean anything from “Finding My Life” and “Finding My Love” to “For Minghao Lovers,” though there’s far more evidence to support the former. Wonwoo, part of the group’s hip-hop unit, was recently photographed at the Carat Land event holding a book that has a translated title of “A Class to Find Myself.”

The poster teasing FML features images of a desk lamp shining light on a notebook and pen, a triangular boxing ring with a washed-out printing of the words “Brute Force,” and a distorted image of what looks like a tarp hanging over a body of water.

Fans have a chance to consider different theories surrounding the music before it arrives, knowing that when it does Seventeen will lay it all out for them clearly. “So far, we’ve always been really sincere and honest with our music,” S.Coups told Rolling Stone last year ahead of the release of “Darl+ing,” their first English-language single. “But I think especially with this upcoming album, we’re very frank and showing our honest heart.”