Gender Is Over in Seth Bogart’s Campy ‘Boys Who Don’t Wanna Be Boys’ Video

Gender is over in Seth Bogart’s new song “Boys Who Don’t Wanna Be Boys,” which arrived with a video featuring cameos from Kate Berlant, John Early, RuPaul’s Drag Race star Tammie Brown, JD Samson, Brooke Candy and San Cha. The song will appear on Bogart’s upcoming album, Men on the Verge of Nothing, out June 26th on the musician’s own Wacky Wacko label.

Crispy snares and guitar feedback open the punk-tinged track as Bogart sings languidly, “Boys/who don’t wanna be boys/Boys/who don’t wanna be boys.” Bogart, per usual, undulates in just a leather jacket and black briefs.

“Boys” is Bogart’s first new song in four years; the former Hunx and His Punx frontman started releasing music under his name in 2016 when he dropped his self-titled debut solo album. Men on the Verge of Nothing will also feature a cover of X-Ray Spex’s “Oh Bondage Up Yours!” and contributions from Bikini Kill’s Kathleen Hanna and Tobi Vail, Kate Nash, Roxanne Clifford (Patience, Veronica Falls) and Alana Amram (Hunx and His Punx/Habibi). The title is a play on the 1988 Pedro Almodóvar black comedy Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown.

Men on the Verge of Nothing Tracklist

Professionals Dawn’s Lips Oh Bondage Up Yours! Boys Who Don’t Wanna Be Boys Men on the Verge of Nothing Brainwashers Lavender Heights Sunday Boy Othersiders Imaginary Music Vol.