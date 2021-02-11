Serj Tankian Explores Los Angeles’ Little Armenia in ‘Truth to Power’ Clip

Serj Tankian explores Los Angeles’ Little Armenia in this exclusive clip from Truth to Power, a documentary about the System of a Down singer that arrives February 19th.

In the clip, Tankian visits the close-knit Armenian community hidden in the heart of Hollywood. “My own family came here to Los Angeles, migrated in 1975,” Tankian says while driving through the neighborhood. “Right in the middle of Hollywood, the Armenian community had a school, a church, different cafes, bakeries, restaurants. It was a settlement with Armenians from all over the world.”

The singer continued, “The yelling on the streets, the honking for people to come down, all of those are really beautiful tapestry in my mind as a child.”

Truth to Power, out on VOD and in theaters on February 19th, examines the singer’s role in the 2018 Armenian Revolution, as well as his history of activism.

“With exclusive interviews, adventures, and original footage personally filmed by Serj, Truth to Power allows audiences backstage access to an international rock star whose faith in music not only revolutionized heavy metal but also world events,” Oscilloscope Laboratories said of the documentary. “Throughout his life, the musician has pursued social justice, harnessing the power of his songs and celebrity for real political change. Serj’s voice is equally likely to take on American corporate greed as lambast the corrupt regime of his homeland. His decades-long campaign for formal U.S. recognition of the Armenian Genocide was finally approved by Congress last year. Governments hate him. People love him.”

Tankian also recently announced his Elasticity EP, a handful of tracks he penned for System of a Down but instead turned into a solo project; music from that EP also features in Truth to Power.