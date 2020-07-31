 Semisonic Embrace Change on 'All It Would Take': Listen - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next The UV Sanitizer That Can Kill 99.9% of Germs on Your Phone is Only $36 Today Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Semisonic Embrace Change on ‘All It Would Take’

Track is off band’s upcoming reunion EP, You’re Not Alone

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

Semisonic dropped the optimistic “All It Would Take” off their upcoming reunion EP You’re Not Alone, out September 18th on Pleasuresonic Recordings/Megaforce Records.

“There was a time when I believed/That all it would take is one look, one heart to change me,” singer-guitarist Dan Wilson sings over a warm piano intro. “There was a time when I could see/A straightaway line for someone, somehow to wake me.”

“In each of our lives, there is the possibility of meeting that one person who will change the way we see everything, a person who will give us a sense of new meaning, a mission, a passion,” the band wrote on Instagram. “‘All it Would Take’ is our song for that moment, that person, that one voice that can change the world within you. Then you can turn outward and begin to change the world around you.”

The rest of the You’re Not Alone EP includes the title track, “Basement Tapes,” “Don’t Make Up Your Mind” and “Lightning.” It marks the band’s first new music together since 2001. “I just didn’t have a handle on how to sound like Semisonic and have it be good enough of a song,” Wilson recently told Rolling Stone. “I used to think it was maybe something like what Robert Plant used to say — that he doesn’t know how to be that guy in Led Zeppelin anymore, so he just ain’t doing it.”

In This Article: Dan Wilson, Semisonic

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.