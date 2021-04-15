Selena Fights for Her Autonomy in Trailer to Part 2 of Netflix Series

Netflix has released the full trailer for Part 2 of its biopic series on Selena. The nine-episode arc of Selena The Series: Part 2 will premiere May 4th on the streaming platform.

Part 2 of the series will pick up when Selena (portrayed by Christian Serratos) is on the brink of stardom, following her journey through the Tejano music world as she learns to balance her newfound success with her personal life while leading up to her untimely and tragic death in 1995.

As with Part 1, the show will center on the Quintanilla family’s struggles to turn Selena into the most successful female Latin music artist of all time, with the added complication that Selena’s stardom is beginning to outshine that of her backing family band, Los Dinos. Part 2 will also center on Selena’s marriage, as well as her murder by fan club president Yolanda Saldívar and the aftermath of her death.

Selena: The Series also stars Gabriel Chavarria as Selena’s brother A.B., Noemi Gonzalez as her sister Suzette, Ricardo Chavira as her father Abraham, and Seidy López as her mother Marcella. Jesse Posey, Hunter Reese Peña, Carlos Alfredo Jr., and Julio Macias portray other members of Los Dinos, while Natasha Perez portrays Yolanda Saldívar. Suzette Quintanilla served as an executive producer on the show.