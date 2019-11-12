 Netflix Shares First Look of Christian Serratos as Selena – Rolling Stone
Netflix Shares First Look of Christian Serratos as Selena in New Series

Selena: The Series – Part 1 will premiere in 2020

Netflix has shared its first teaser of Christian Serratos (The Walking Dead) as Tejano pop star Selena Quintanilla in its upcoming series, Selena: The Series – Part 1. The show will premiere on the platform in 2020.

The clip features close-ups of Serratos’ manicured hands flipping through the Selena script as she practices her vocals, intercut with scenes of her putting on the singer’s iconic red lipstick and dancing in a sparkling purple bootcut jumpsuit. Serratos then heads to a soundstage and rehearses “Como La Flor,” before a voice offstage calls, “Alright, Christian. We’re ready to shoot.”

The cast for Selena: The Series will also include Noemi Gonzalez as Selena’s sister Suzette Quintanilla (an executive producer on the show), Siedy Lopez as her mother Marcella and Madison Taylor Baez as a younger version of Selena. Gabriel Chavarria will portray Selena’s older brother A.B. Quintanilla, and Ricardo Chavira will play her father, Abraham Quintanilla.

The series is also executive produced by Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez and Moisés Zamora, who’s credited as the writer for the show.

 

