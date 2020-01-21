RS Charts: Selena Gomez’s ‘Rare’ Edges Out Roddy Ricch for Number One on RS 200

In a neck-and-neck finish, Selena Gomez’s Rare debuts at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart, knocking Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial off its perch by 2,000 album units.

Rare, Gomez’s third studio album, moved 108,600 units during the week of January 10th through January 16th. The album’s Number One debut was mostly driven by sales, with close to 50,000 album sales and over 32,000 song sales last week. The album also pulled in 61.5 million on-demand audio streams in its first week.

Ricch’s debut studio album, meanwhile, continued to be a streaming giant, with more than twice as many on-demand audio streams as Rare. But with roughly 1,000 album sales, it wasn’t enough to overtake Gomez, moving 106,600 units last week. Please Excuse Me debuted at Number One on the chart in early December with 101,500 units, topping Camila Cabello’s Romance and The Who’s Who. Now, the album is moving even more units than its debut week as “The Box” proves to be unbeatable, topping the RS 100 for its third straight week and edging out Drake and Future’s “Life Is Good.”

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Time Served, the third studio album from Memphis-born rapper Moneybagg Yo, bows at Number Four with 55,100 units, right behind Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding. The only other new release to make the top 100 is Quando Rondo’s QPac at Number 34 (15,400 units).

After the death of drummer Neil Peart, Rush’s 1976 album 2112 hits Number 45 after seeing over 2,200 album sales, 17,600 song sales and 9.7 million streams. The band saw a surge in sales and streams after Peart’s death, including a 1,575 percent increase in song sales.

Next week, expect strong debuts Eminem with his surprise album, Music to Be Murdered By, Mac Miller’s posthumous album Circles, and Halsey’s Manic.