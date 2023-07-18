Selena Gomez Unearths Video of Early ‘Lose You to Love Me’ Writing Session

Selena Gomez has dipped into her archives and shared a video of her crafting her 2019 hit, “Lose You to Love Me.”

In the short video shared on TikTok, Gomez works out a rough sketch of the song at the piano and appears to have most of the first two verses written. The video ends just as she gets to the start of the pre-chorus, singing, “We’d always go…” before stopping with a sigh.

@selenagomez This isnt the greatest i know so i hope no one minds me turning the comments off for my head but this was the best, most sincere moments with lose you to love me ♬ original sound – Selena Gomez

Gomez tacked on some text to the video that read, “Making of… me getting to know myself.” In the caption, Gomez added, “This isn’t the greatest i know so i hope no one minds me turning the comments off for my head but this was the best, most sincere moments with ‘lose you to love me.’”

Gomez went on to co-write the rest of “Lose You to Love Me” with frequent collaborators Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels, as well as the production/songwriting duo Mattman and Robin (a young Finneas O’Connell also has an additional production credit on the tune). As the lead single from Gomez’s 2019 album, Rare, “Lose You to Love Me” marked a major milestone for the pop star as it became her first Number One on the Billboard Hot 100.

In a 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, Gomez said it was her call to release the ballad as the lead single, instead of its poppier follow-up, "Look at Her Now."

“I did not have my team or my A&R or my label in the process a lot,” she said. “I controlled what was being sent. It was my idea to release ‘Lose You to Love Me’ and ‘Look at Her Now’ [back-to-back]. They were kind of nervous about it, because they didn’t want to take away from either song. I knew from the get-go that “Lose You to Love Me” was going to be the bigger song, because I just felt it in my heart. I wanted people to take away that this was a journey and that it was completely closed. I don’t want people to see me as just sad and hurt. I didn’t want that anymore. I wanted people to know that I experienced something real, and that part of me is over.”

Gomez hasn’t released another full-length album since Rare, though in 2021 she did release her first Spanish-language project, the EP Revelación.