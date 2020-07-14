Selena Gomez, Trevor Daniel Release Trippy Quarantine Video “Past Life”

Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel take quarantine music videos to a whole other dimension in their new visual for “Past Life.”

Directed by Grammy-nominated filmmaking team Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia, the clip starts out simple enough, with Gomez and Daniel singing to each other over Instagram Live. But things quickly turn weird when the camera zooms in on Gomez’s screen and enters a surrealistic CGI world via … her pores and hair? We’ll take it.

Gomez released the music video for “Boyfriend” this past April in conjunction with the deluxe edition of her latest album, Rare. The pop star recently sued the makers of the Apple mobile game Clothes Forever — Styling Game for up to $10 million, claiming that they stole her image and likeness.

Daniel spoke to Rolling Stone earlier this year about his meteoric rise on TikTok through the single “Falling,” and the recent stress of releasing his debut album during the pandemic. “Things happen the way they’re supposed to happen,” the 25-year-old singer from Texas said. “The most difficult part right now is trying to figure out how to get it to fans without being able to do some of the shows, the listening party, and everything.”