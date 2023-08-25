Selena Gomez Drops Solo Summer Anthem ‘Single Soon’

Stressing about boys is a waste of Selena Gomez’s time. In the video for her latest release “Single Soon,” the singer makes a point of not spending another moment hung up on some ex-beau. Instead, she’s putting on a shimmering mini dress and heading out with her friends. As she’s dancing the night away, drink raised to the air, a voice message from her sister issues a needed reminder in the back of her mind: “Love you, sissy. Never worry about boyfriends — at all.”

“Should I do it on the phone? Should I leave a little note in the pocket of his coat?” sings the pop star before diving into the deliciously unconcerned chorus: “I’m picking out this dress/Trying on these shoes/’Cause I’ll be single soon/I’ll be single soon/I know he’ll be a mess, when I break the news, but I’ll be single soon/I’ll be single soon.” Trending ‘Below Deck’ Accused of Covering Up Gary King’s Sexual Misconduct Epstein, Shower Time, and Civil War: Trump’s Tucker Interview Got Really Weird Carlos Santana Shared His Thoughts on Trans People, for Some Reason Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Crashes the ‘And Just Like That …’ Season Two Finale

Gomez announced her musical return last week when she revealed that she had dug up “Single Soon” to hold fans over as she completes her next studio album. “Y’all have been asking for new music for a while,” Gomez wrote on Instagram. “Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer.”

Following the release of her Apple TV+ documentary My Mind and Me, Gomez teased her next musical direction. “If I had my way, I would probably write ballads my whole life, but I want to produce music that will make people smile,” she told Vanity Fair in January. “The music I’m doing right now is about real things that I’m walking through. It’s really powerful, strong, very pop. The theme generally is freedom—freedom from relationships, freedom from the darkness.”