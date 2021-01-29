Selena Gomez Previews First Spanish Language EP With ‘Baila Conmigo’ Video

Selena Gomez has announced the release of her first EP sung in Spanish, Revelación. The seven-song set arrives on March 12th. In tandem with her EP announcement, she dropped a new video for the Tainy-produced song, “Baila Conmigo” (“Dance With Me”), which features Puerto Rican singer/rapper Rauw Alejandro.

In the Fernando Nogari-directed clip, a woman sits alone on a couch watching a TV as Alejandro and Gomez dance and perform the song on the screen. It later inspires the woman out to the beach where she dances to the song. The contagious beats move her to groove in several locales. The message reaches other isolated people who also bond over the music, and deeper human connections are made.

The song follows “De Una Vez” (“At Once”), which the singer released earlier this month; the track will also appear on the EP. That song’s video hinted that “Baila Conmigo” was on its way at the end of the clip.

“Revelación, my first EP in Spanish, is now available for preorder,” she wrote on Facebook. “I’m so excited to share this with you, and so proud of my heritage.”