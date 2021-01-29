 Selena Gomez Previews First Spanish EP With 'Baila Conmigo' Video - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Armie Hammer Exits Making of 'The Godfather' TV Series
Home Music Music News

Selena Gomez Previews First Spanish Language EP With ‘Baila Conmigo’ Video

Revelación arrives in March

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Selena Gomez has announced the release of her first EP sung in Spanish, Revelación. The seven-song set arrives on March 12th. In tandem with her EP announcement, she dropped a new video for the Tainy-produced song, “Baila Conmigo” (“Dance With Me”), which features Puerto Rican singer/rapper Rauw Alejandro.

In the Fernando Nogari-directed clip, a woman sits alone on a couch watching a TV as Alejandro and Gomez dance and perform the song on the screen. It later inspires the woman out to the beach where she dances to the song. The contagious beats move her to groove in several locales. The message reaches other isolated people who also bond over the music, and deeper human connections are made.

The song follows “De Una Vez” (“At Once”), which the singer released earlier this month; the track will also appear on the EP. That song’s video hinted that “Baila Conmigo” was on its way at the end of the clip.

Revelación, my first EP in Spanish, is now available for preorder,” she wrote on Facebook. “I’m so excited to share this with you, and so proud of my heritage.”

In This Article: Selena Gomez

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.