Hear Selena Gomez Join Afrorave Artist Rema on Reworked Single ‘Calm Down’

Selena Gomez has teamed up with Rema for a new version of his song “Calm Down.” The updated track, off the Afrorave musician’s debut LP Rave & Roses, adds Gomez’s vocals to the vibe-y song.

Check out the lyric video for Calm Down with @heisrema for a first look at the official video coming next week!! https://t.co/CyIF3LcdgG pic.twitter.com/FW8r09pRYQ — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 26, 2022

Rema released Rave & Roses in March via Mavin / Jonzing World / Virgin Music. He has collaborated with FKA Twigs and Jason Derulo, and previously landed on Barack Obama’s summer playlist in 2019.

Gomez, meanwhile, has recently been focusing on her acting career. The second season of the pop singer’s Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, aired its finale earlier this week. Gomez stars on the murder mystery show alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Earlier this month, Gomez spoke up about women’s reproductive rights following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. At the premiere for Only Murders in the Building in June, Gomez called on men in Hollywood to use their platform to call for change. “It’s about voting,” Gomez told Variety on the red carpet. “It’s about getting men — men needing to stand up and also speak against this issue.”

“It’s also the amount of women that are hurting,” Gomez added. “I’m just not happy and I hope that we can do everything in our power to do something to change that.”

Rema is currently on tour in the U.S., with upcoming stops in Chicago, New York City, and Philadelphia.