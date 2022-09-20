‘It Gets Hard to Breathe’: Selena Gomez Releases Emotional First Trailer for New Documentary

Selena Gomez is ready to give fans a glimpse into her deeply private life. On Tuesday, she released the first trailer for her documentary My Mind and Me, which is set to touch on the ups and downs of her career and personal struggles.

“My Mind and Me. We don’t get along sometimes and it gets hard to breathe,” she captioned the post. “But I wouldn’t change my life.”

The documentary — directed by Alex Keshishian — is set to follow Gomez’s life over the last six years. “Every breath. A breakthrough,” reads text on the screen during the teaser, in which Gomez is seen teary-eyed or crying in several clips. But as the trailer goes on, her tears eventually turn into smiles and laughter.

“After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness,” the Apple TV+ teaser read. “This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.”

Gomez has faced several health issues over the years: she underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 and has struggled with both lupus and her mental health. (She shared she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2020.)

Over the last several years, Gomez released two albums: Revival in 2015 and Rare in 2020. She also voiced Mavis Dracula in the Hotel Transylvania film series, starred in (and executive produced) Only Murders in the Building, and starred in her cooking show Selena + Chef.