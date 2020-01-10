Selena Gomez Shares Rainbow Music Video for Title Track of ‘Rare’

Selena Gomez has shared the music video for “Rare,” the title track of her new album, out Friday.

The clip, directed by BRTHR, features the pop star in Technicolor fairytale landscapes, surrounded by rainbows, butterflies and one neon-colored hot tub. “You don’t care/Why don’t you recognize I’m so rare?” she sings to the camera.

Gomez describes the songs on Rare — which also include the singles “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now” — as “the most honest music I’ve ever made.” The 13-track LP includes collaborations with 6lack and Kid Cudi, and the deluxe version adds previously released singles “Wolves (feat. Marshmello),” “Back to You,” “Bad Liar,” “It Ain’t Me (feat. Kygo)” and “Fetish (feat. Gucci Mane).”

To celebrate the album release, Gomez and two of her songwriting collaborators — Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels — appeared on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show for an interview, during which Gomez revealed that she wrote “Lose You to Love Me” after coming back from a mental health treatment center. Michaels kicked off the composition and presented it to Gomez when she returned.

“When I walked in [the studio], it was literally just the piano and the chorus and a bit of the first verse and I just sat there,” Gomez recalled. “And I tell people this, too, because it was also such a very raw moment. A, I had just gotten back, but B, we were in the bright daylight, and that’s not normally how you’re maybe talking about something like that.”