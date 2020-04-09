Selena Gomez Wants a ‘Boyfriend’ on New Track from ‘Rare’ Deluxe Edition

Thursday, Selena Gomez released her Rare Deluxe Album, featuring several new tracks. Gomez’s Rare debuted at Number One on the Rolling Stone 200 album chart upon its release earlier this year.

Gomez’s new tracks include “Boyfriend,” a song she has been teasing since the Rare album rollout. The clubby track has Gomez laying out the difference between a want and a need — and right now what she wants is a good guy by her side.

Prior to its official release this week, she made clear that a boyfriend is no longer what she wants as the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic. “We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of priorities,” she wrote on Instagram earlier this week.

Along with “Boyfriend,” the deluxe edition of Rare includes a studio version of “Feel Me,” a song she debuted on her Revival tour. On “Souvenir,” she sings about an overwhelming, bicoastal romance with a blue-eyed paramour who gives her chills and is “better than pills how you put me to sleep.” The song “She” is a modern take on Britney Spears’ “Lucky” with Gomez detailing the life of a young woman who succumbs to bad decisions, unable to fulfill her role as a “Hollywood type.”

Gomez is donating all money from merch available in her official store to two different COVID-19 relief funds. All proceeds from merch related to her song “Dance Again” will go toward MusiCares, while $1 from every purchase of other items in her store will benefit PLUS1 COVID-19 Relief Fund, which works with a variety of nonprofit organizations.