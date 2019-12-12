 Selena Gomez Titles New Album 'Rare,' Reveals Track List - Rolling Stone
Selena Gomez Titles New Album ‘Rare,’ Reveals Tracklist

“It’s the most honest music I’ve ever made and I can’t wait for you to hear my heart,” singer says of first LP since 2015’s Revival

Selena Gomez has detailed her upcoming new album Rare, due out January 10th, 2020. The singer also shared an extended trailer for the album, Gomez’s first LP since 2015’s Revival.

Rare features Gomez’s recent singles “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now” as well as tracks featuring guests like 6lack and Kid Cudi. The album is available preorder now in a variety of bundles at the singer’s official store.

“It’s the most honest music I’ve ever made and I can’t wait for you to hear my heart,” Gomez tweeted of Rare Thursday.

A previously announced deluxe version of Rare includes Gomez’s previous singles “Wolves (feat. Marshmello),” “Back to You,” “Bad Liar,” “It Ain’t Me (feat. Kygo)” and “Fetish (feat. Gucci Mane).”

In a recent interview with Ryan Seacrest, Gomez revealed she had been working on the album for the past four years. “It’s actually perfect timing because I was going to release it two years ago and none of the words that I’m speaking would have existed,” Gomez said. “So taking a moment to actually feel the feelings that I’ve gone through it’s just, I don’t know, I’m just so grateful that it’s out.”

Rare Tracklist

  1. Rare
  2. Dance Again
  3. Look at Her Now
  4. Lose You to Love Me
  5. Ring
  6. Vulnerable
  7. People You Know
  8. Let Me Get Me
  9. Crowded Room (feat. 6lack)
  10. Kinda Crazy
  11. Fun
  12. Cut You Off
  13. A Sweeter Place (feat. Kid Cudi)

