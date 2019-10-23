Watch Selena Gomez’s iPhone-Shot ‘Lose You to Love Me’ Video

Selena Gomez returns with self-love anthem, “Lose You to Love Me.” The singer’s last full-length album was 2015’s Revival.

Gomez reunited with frequent collaborators Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels for the piano ballad, which was also co-written by Swedish production and songwriting duo Mattman & Robin. Finneas, known best for his work with sister Billie Eilish, co-produced the song which has Gomez reflecting on how her relationship with herself became better following the end of a toxic relationship.

“This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album,” she said in a statement. “I thought it was important to share the music, as I know many can relate to the fact that the road to self-discovery generally comes through the scars in one’s life. I want people to feel hope and to know you will come out the other side stronger and a better version of yourself.”

Sophie Muller, who previously worked with Gomez on the “Good for You” video, helmed the iPhone 11-shot visual. The black-and-white clip features the singer sitting alone, looking over her shoulder and eventually growing more comfortable in her seat as the song progresses. She veers between angry and content as she delivers the ballad.

Tranter and Michaels have been a major part of Gomez’s last several years of releases, having worked with her on not only Revival but several one-off songs she has debuted in the time since. “Songwriting is such an intimate experience and from the first time I met them we had a connection which isn’t always the case with collaborators,” the pop star tells Rolling Stone. “I think I’ve continued to push myself artistically and I think as artists that’s all you can ask of yourself is not to remain comfortable.”

More recently, Gomez has attached her name to several Netflix projects as a producer, including the teen drama 13 Reasons Why as well as the immigration docuseries Living Undocumented. She will be voicing the character Betsy the Giraffe in the forthcoming Dolittle, due out in January.