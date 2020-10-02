Selena Gomez Drops Demo Version of ‘Lose You to Love Me’

Selena Gomez has released a demo version of her single “Lose You to Love Me.” The hit ballad appeared on her album Rare, released in January.

Gomez co-wrote the single with her frequent collaborators Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels as well as producer Finneas, best known for his work with his sister Billie Eilish. The demo version of her cathartic ballad is only slightly more stripped down from the already pretty spare song, with Gomez’ vocals and emotional delivery shining through.

The previously unheard demo comes out as Gomez approaches the one year anniversary of the song. Leading with a slower song was a risk, but Gomez was determined. “I did not have my team or my A&R or my label in the process a lot,” she told Rolling Stone last month. “I knew from the get-go that ‘Lose You to Love Me’ was going to be the bigger song because I just felt it in my heart. I wanted people to take away that this was a journey and that it was completely closed. I don’t want people to see me as just sad and hurt. I didn’t want that anymore. I wanted people to know that I experienced something real and that part of me is over.”

Since releasing Rare, Gomez has also dropped an expanded deluxe edition, starred in the HBO Max show Selena + Chef and teamed up with K-pop superstars Blackpink for the single “Ice Cream.” She launched her makeup line Rare Beauty this summer as well.